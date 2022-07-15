Barcelona & Bayern hoping to close Lewandowski deal by the weekend - report

Robert Lewandowski’s proposed transfer to Barcelona appears to be moving closer with reports suggesting progress is finally being made.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting the Catalans are “advancing towards a deal” for the Bayern Munich striker.

No agreement has yet been found between the two clubs but the report adds “there is optimism around the situation that the move will happen.”

Over in Germany there is also a growing sense that Lewandowski is about to end his career with the Bundesliga champions.

Florian Plettenberg at Sky Sport reports there has been movement and explains “both clubs want to finalize his transfer to Barcelona this weekend.”

Lewandowski apparently does not want to be part of Bayern’s pre-season tour to the United States with the Bavarian giants set to fly out at the start of next week.

Barcelona are also set to jet off this weekend to the United States for a series of friendlies before heading back to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas.