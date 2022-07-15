 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IN PICS: Raphinha completes Barcelona move

The Brazilian has signed his contract at the club

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Barca get the thumbs up from Raphinha Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Shake on it Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Laporta looking pretty pleased with himself Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • A word in the ear from Laporta Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Time to sign on the dotted line... Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The deal is done! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Raphinha poses with his new Barcelona shirt Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Raphinha has a kickabout with Laporta Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Raphinha in classic footballer pose Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Time for some kick-ups Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • And some more... Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Raphinha completed his move to Barcelona from Leeds United on Friday and has officially signed his contract with the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian has signed a five-year contract at the Camp Nou in a deal thought to be worth around €58 million plus another €10m in add-ons.

Raphinha spoke about his move and made it clear once again how he’s always dreamed of playing for Barcelona.

“For me it is a great pride to be here, I want to thank everyone. I have many idols who have passed through here and have made history,” he said.

“If I manage to do half as much as them, I will do a lot. It is a dream I’ve had since I was a child, my family too.

“I’m going to do my best for Barça. Thanks to the president and everyone who has made it possible. Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya.”

We should get to see Raphinha in first-team action shortly with the team heading to the United States for a series of friendlies against Inter Miami, Juventus, Real Madrid, and the New York Red Bulls.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...