IN PICS: Raphinha completes Barcelona move

Raphinha completed his move to Barcelona from Leeds United on Friday and has officially signed his contract with the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian has signed a five-year contract at the Camp Nou in a deal thought to be worth around €58 million plus another €10m in add-ons.

The moment you've all been waiting for

Raphinha's first touches as a Culer pic.twitter.com/2Ct8V36THm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2022

Raphinha spoke about his move and made it clear once again how he’s always dreamed of playing for Barcelona.

“For me it is a great pride to be here, I want to thank everyone. I have many idols who have passed through here and have made history,” he said. “If I manage to do half as much as them, I will do a lot. It is a dream I’ve had since I was a child, my family too. “I’m going to do my best for Barça. Thanks to the president and everyone who has made it possible. Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya.”

We should get to see Raphinha in first-team action shortly with the team heading to the United States for a series of friendlies against Inter Miami, Juventus, Real Madrid, and the New York Red Bulls.