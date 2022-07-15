Mateu Alemany reveals Ousmane Dembele’s new buyout clause at Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed Ousmane Dembele has a new buyout clause in his contract after signing a new two-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has put pen to paper on a renewal this week to continue his stay with the Catalan giants after his previous contract expired at the end of June.

Alemany was asked about Dembele during a news conference to unveil Raphinha and said the new clause is set at €100 million. Dembele’s previous buyout clause was €400m.

The director also went on to talk a little bit about the contract negotiations with Dembele and his agent Moussa Sissoko that finally produced an agreement.

“We are not in favor of talking about the negotiations. In the sporting aspect, there has always been a good relationship with Ousmane, but his contract was expiring and there was a very big difference,” he said. “We understood that Dembélé had to have an important status in the squad, but appropriate to the new salary scale of the club. There was a very big difference between the two parties, that’s why it has taken us eight months to agree.”

Dembele’s renewal and Raphinha’s arrival means it’s a been another busy week at Barcelona but Alemany and Co don’t appear to be finished yet. Speculation continues that the club will bring in Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde before the start of the new campaign.