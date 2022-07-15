Laporta: It’s not true Barcelona have to sell Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says it is not true that the club have to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer to help ease their financial problems.

Speculation on Thursday in Spain claimed Barca had told De Jong that he must leave this summer so the club can register their new signings.

Laporta was asked about the rumors during a press conference to present Raphinha at the Camp Nou and insisted that is not the case at all.

“It is not true that the club is obliged to sell Frenkie de Jong,” he told reporters. Laporta also denied rumors De Jong will be left out of the pre-season squad to travel to the United States. He added, “The tour is decided by Xavi, but in principle he will travel.”

Mateu Alemany was present at the presser too and also fielded questions on De Jong’s future. He explained, “Frenkie is a very important player for us and we count on him. It’s clear that the issue of Fair Play in Spain forces players to leave.”

The sporting director was quizzed further on which players might leave Barcelona and wouldn’t name names but said it would be obvious when Xavi names his squad for the US tour.

“These will be decisions Xavi will have to make. Everything depends on him,” he said.

“You will know the situation of some of our players. They still have contracts with Barcelona. We are trying to find solutions with the agents, the players. If they stay here it will be to try and find another club.”

Xavi is due to announce his squad tomorrow and it seems as though De Jong will be included on the list. However, it’s thought that players such as Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, and Samuel Umtiti will be left at home.