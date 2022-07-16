Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has admitted that Jules Kounde could well leave the club this summer amid speculation Barca want the defender at the Camp Nou.

Kounde is thought to be Xavi’s top priority to strengthen the back line, although there are continuing rumors that Chelsea want the Frenchman too.

Lopetegui has been asked about Kounde’s future and offered up the following response.

“One very important player, Diego Carlos, left, and maybe the other starting centre back (Jules Kounde) will too,” said Lopetegui. “We don’t know what will happen. They are difficult to replace and we will have to help Marcao adapt quickly to what’s demanded of him.” Source | Sport

It’s been reported that Barca will have to activate the second financial lever before being able to bid for Kounde. President Joan Laporta is thought to be hoping to sell off more TV rights next week.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are thought to be back in the race for Kounde even though the Blues are also set to sign center-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.