Rennes boss Genesio hits backs at reports Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti failed a medical

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has hit back at rumors Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti failed a medical with the Ligue 1 side.

TV3 reported earlier this week that a proposed transfer had broken down because the center-back had not passed a medical check-up.

Genesio says the report is completely untrue and has left him feeling sorry for Umtiti.

“I regret the false information that has come out, I feel sorry for Sam, because he did not come for a medical examination in any case,” he said. “And less a test that would have not been conclusive. It damages our image, my image, because I also have a commitment to him, and I wanted to say that what has been said is really a bit toxic and very regrettable.”

Umtiti had emerged as a target for Rennes, as Genesio has admitted previously, but the coach has since said any potential move is now on hold.

It’s not clear if Umtiti has any other options at present, although the defender will be aware that if he does not move he faces spending the entire campaign on the bench.