Barcelona, Bayern Munich agree deal for Robert Lewandowski - reports

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached agreement on the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to the Catalan club, according to multiple reports from Spain, Germany and the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

According to the most reliable sources connected to both clubs, the deal has been closed for 45 million euros, with a further 5 million to be added in performance bonuses. Lewandowski will sign a three-year deal, although some reports claim the 33-year-old could ink a four-year contract with Barça once it’s all said and done.

Lewandowski will be in the Catalan capital this weekend for medical tests and the contract signing, and will travel with the squad for the United States tour next week.

The Poland international scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in seven seasons for Bayern, and despite his age remains arguably the sport’s greatest marksman. Lewandowski was Xavi Hernández’s number one target for the summer transfer window, and Barça’s squad continues to get stronger and stronger ahead of next season.

While this isn’t official quite yet, it’s safe to say: WELCOME TO BARÇA, LEWANDOWSKI!!!