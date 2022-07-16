Oliver Kahn confirms agreement with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed reports that the Bundesliga champions have reached an agreement with Barcelona for striker Robert Lewandowski.

The long-running transfer saga now appears close to an end with Barca reportedly set to pay €45 million plus €5m in add-ons for the Poland international.

Kahn has now offered an update on the situation in an interview with Bild.

“In the end, FC Barcelona offered a sum that selling him made absolute sense for us,” he said. “We’ve also recently been very successful on the transfer market and signed an absolutely world-class player for the offence in Sadio Mane. So we have now reached an agreement with FC Barcelona. “So far, however, only verbally, the contract is still pending.”

Lewandowski was at Bayern training on Saturday and said his goodbyes to his teammates. He is expected to fly out to the United States to join Barcelona on their pre-season tour once the transfer has been completed.