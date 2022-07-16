Where does Barcelona’s Lewandowski deal leave the likes of Aubameyang and Ferran?

So it appears that there’s no end to the good news for Barca fans.

Although a deal has yet to be formally signed, everything points to Robert Lewandowski soon putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Blaugranes.

Following hot on the heels of the signing of Raphinha and the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele, it’s another coup for Joan Laporta and his board.

Despite his advancing years, the Polish hit-man has lost none of his sharpness, and he’ll give Barca some real presence in the penalty box.

It’s certainly a signing for culers to get excited about, although it does present Xavi with a little conundrum.

Lewandowski and Raphinha aren’t likely to have signed to then play second fiddle, and Dembele was already a fixture under Xavi.

An assumption that the trio would be Xavi’s front three of choice probably isn’t too wide of the mark.

Unless Xavi is intent on rotation, then it puts him in a delicate position regarding how he addresses a potentially immediate issue of benching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

The latter still has a lot to prove and some time out of the firing line may be of long-term benefit, however, it was mentioned more than once last season that through the middle would likely be Ferran’s preferred position.

He simply isn’t going to play there for a while with the two stalwarts ahead of him.

Aside from Dembele, Auba was clearly one of the players of the season last year and would be well within his rights to feel a little aggrieved if he’s brushed aside.

We are still not factoring in when and where Xavi sees Ansu Fati - Barca’s golden boy - playing, nor Memphis Depay, should the latter still be on the books at Camp Nou by the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Martin Braithwaite might just as well pack his bags and move on now. Only an unprecedented injury crisis is likely to see the Dane get another first team game under his belt.

For all of the positive changes in attack, the defence is once again being neglected.

One can only hope that whomever Mateu Alemany and Joan Laporta have their eyes on next, and the rumor mill is confident it’s Jules Kounde, it would be a player to shore up the backline and bring some much-needed security in possession to bear.

If the club can secure that type of target too then, frankly, there won’t be too many teams able to live with them and Xavi can gloss over any internal squabbling.