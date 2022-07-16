OFFICIAL: Barcelona agree to sign Lewandowski from Bayern

Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

News broke earlier in the day that the two clubs had finally come to an agreement and the deal is now done.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.”

Lewandowski had already made it crystal clear he wanted out of Bayern this summer and his wish has now been granted. He joins Xavi’s squad and adds to the coach’s attacking options for next season.

Barca now have Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay in the first-team squad, although there are doubts about the Dutchman’s future.

Lewandowski should guarantee goals as he is one of Europe’s most prolific strikers and netted 344 times in 375 games for Bayern Munich, including 50 in just 46 outings last season.

It’s been reported Barca have paid €45 million plus another €5m in variables for Lewandowski, and the striker is now expected to fly out to the United States to meet his new team-mates.

Welcome to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski!