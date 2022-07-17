Barcelona ‘lead the chase’ for Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka - report

Barcelona may have spent big this summer on Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski but speculation continues that the Catalans also want Carney Chukwuemeka.

The latest update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano who reckons Aston Villa are willing to sell their talented youngster and that Barca are at the front of the queue.

Chukwuemeka is into the final year of his contract which might be why Villa have decided it might be a good idea to sell now.

Aston Villa are now open to selling Carney Chukwuemeka - they have set an asking price around £20m for the player who’s in the last year of his contract. ⭐️ #AVFC



There’s also some Chukwuemeka talk going on at Mundo Deportivo. Their report states Barcelona have been negotiating with Villa and are trying to find a way to sign him.

MD reckon that Barca are “not going to go crazy” for Chukwuemeka as they have other priorities and hardly lack for talented young midfielders.

However, the Catalans see the Villa starlet as a “a versatile, powerful and physical footballer” with great potential and Xavi has already given the signing the green light.

The report signs off by suggesting Barca could try to sign Chukwuemeka this summer and then send him out on loan to continue his development and play regularly.

It seems odd to see Barca linked with yet another midfielder but the fact this rumors keeps on cropping up suggests there is some substance to it.