Barcelona to include Abde and Nico Gonzalez in Jules Kounde deal?

After landing both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Barcelona’s thoughts appear to have turned to their defense ahead of the new season.

Sevilla center-back Jules Kounde remains the team’s top target and Barca are currently exploring ways to try and bring the defender to the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport reckon that the Catalans are thinking about including both Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez in the deal which would get the price down a little.

Sevilla are thought to want €60 million for Kounde which may just be out of Barca’s reach given their financial issues.

Sport reckon Memphis was offered to Sevilla but there wasn’t much interest on either side and thoughts have now turned to the two youngsters.

Abde could be off this summer as he may struggle for game time following the arrival of Raphinha and with Ousmane Dembele having renewed too.

There have been previous reports that Nico is worried about how much he will feature in 2022-23 and is keen to leave if he’s going to be on the sidelines.

It’s thought Xavi doesn’t want to leave Nico go, as he thinks he could potentially replace Sergio Busqeuts, but Sevilla are thought to be interested in the 22-year-old.