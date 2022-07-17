Tottenham willing to pay €17m for Memphis Depay - report

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona has been thrust into some doubt following the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Diario Sport are reporting that Tottenham have already been in touch with Barcelona to talk about a move and would be willing to pay €17m for the Dutchman.

Barcelona value Memphis at €20m but may be willing to sell for slightly less given the forward is out of contract next summer.

Memphis would rather stay at the Camp Nou but knows minutes may be hard to come by next season and could be willing to leave.

It’s thought the 28-year-old is willing to wait for other offers as he’s not mad on a Premier League return and there is thought to be interest from clubs in Serie A.

Tottenham have already had a pretty busy summer transfer window, bringing in Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

Clement Lenglet has also departed Barca for Spurs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but it’s not clear yet if Memphis will follow the defender to north London.