Lewandowski explains why he wanted to leave Bayern for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has given his first interview since sealing a move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona and has opened up on his reasons for wanting to switch clubs.

The Poland international made it clear during the summer that he wanted to leave the Bavarian giants and has explained his decision in a little more detail.

“I wanted to play in another league than the Bundesliga, I had made that decision for a long time. But I have to emphasize that was the most difficult decision of my life,” he said. “I wanted to live somewhere else, discover something new with my family. My daughter Klara will start school next year, we had to make this decision. If not now, then that would probably never have been possible. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s most feared strikers but is heading towards the end of his career and will turn 34 in August.

The striker was asked about his future and made it clear he feels he can play at the top level for some time to come yet.

“I know I’ll be 34 soon. But I feel very strong physically and mentally. Barcelona saw things the same way,” he added. “I don’t know how things will continue after that, but even 2026 doesn’t have to be the end. I want to play at the top level for many years to come. “Barcelona had problems last season. But the club has incredible potential and has made good transfers now. I think the club is on the right track - back to the top. My goal is very clear to get up there with Barça and win trophies.” Source | Bild

Lewandowski is set to join his Barcelona teammates in the United States shortly to take part in the club’s pre-season tour and will be expected to make his debut for Xavi’s side.