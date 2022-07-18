Ronald Araujo gives his verdict on Jules Kounde to Barcelona rumors

Ronald Araujo has been talking about Barcelona’s transfer business after landing in the US with the squad and is excited about the new arrivals.

Andreas Christensen has arrived to boost the defense and could be joined by Jules Kounde. Barca remain keen on the Sevilla defender but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

Araujo says he’s not afraid of the competition and seems pretty excited about the thought of playing alongside Kounde next season.

“Everyone knows what I can contribute, but I’m happy that people are coming to help, that’s the most important thing, to have a competitive team. The headache will be for the coach to choose,” he said. “Koundé is a great player, I want the best players to be here. We are Barça and it is important that we sign the best.”

The Uruguayan is also looking forward to playing in the same team as Robert Lewandowski after Barca agreed a deal for the Poland international at the weekend.

“I am very happy for the quality that Lewandowski has, it is a joy, it is tremendous,” he added. “Good players like Raphinha, Christensen, Kessié.... we need to have competition. It’s always good in soccer because it makes you get the most out of yourself”. Source | Sport

Barcelona are currently preparing for their first game of the tour which is on Tuesday against Inter Miami.