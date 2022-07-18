Barcelona set to renew Ez Abde’s contract - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to extend Ez Abde’s contract despite speculation linking the winger with a move away.

The 20-year-old looks set to struggle for game time next season with Ousmane Dembele having renewed and Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski joining the squad.

However, Diario Sport are reporting that Barca have a renewal planned and wanted to announce it last week until things got a bit busy at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans want to extend Abde’s contract until 2026 as a reward for his performances last season for the first team and Barcelona B.

There have already been rumors of interest in Abde from La Liga clubs as well as talk the Moroccan could be used in a deal to bring in Jules Kounde.

Abde is said to be interested in a move to Sevilla as he likes Julen Lopetegui and Monchi, while Barca would be happy to use him in the deal to drive the price down.