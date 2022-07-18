WATCH: Robert Lewandowski meets his new Barcelona team-mates

Barcelona’s newest signing Robert Lewandowski has caught up with his new team-mates for the first time since moving from Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has jetted out to Miami to join the first-team squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Barca showed the striker getting a warm welcome from the players at the team hotel.

Welcome to the fam! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cHcZZKmIo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

The 33-year-old also had a few words for the fans. Lewandowski admitted he was relieved the deal had finally gone through and spoke about how he’d always wanted to play in La Liga.

The words of Robert Lewandowski: pic.twitter.com/nx2UCULhiQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

Lewandowski also talked about Xavi and the role the coach had played in his decision to join the Catalan giants this summer.

“I’ve already been speaking to Xavi and from the beginning I know about his ideas. He’s in a good way and for me it was easy to decide to move to Barcelona because I’m the guy who wants to play, who wants to win,” he explained.

“I think with Xavi that is very possible. He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he is also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be part of that.”

Xavi is not with the squad at present due to issues with his passport but is expected to fly out early this week to link up with his players.