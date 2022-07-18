Chelsea reignite interest in Jules Kounde - report

Barcelona have been enjoying a fine transfer window so far but may need to get a move on if they are to land another top target.

Jules Kounde is also on the club’s radar but Barca face competition for the Frenchman’s signature from Premier League side Chelsea.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly but want Kounde as well, particularly after missing out on Nathan Ake.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the Blues are back in the race and warned Barca they will need to get a move on if they are to bring in the defender too.

Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time. #CFC



Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé - Colwill, waiting to understand his future. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Catalunya Radio are also reporting on Kounde and reckon the defender “is moving away from Barça to Chelsea.” The Blues are thought to have made an offer “in excess of €60m,” while Barca have not presented a bid just yet.

The Catalans are still thought to be optimistic about signing Kounde but the report thinks the delay in making an offer hasn’t gone down too well with the player who wants his future sorted.

Barca are expected to activate the famous second financial lever this week and sell off another 15% of La Liga television rights for a fee of around €320m. Such a move may then allow the club to make a move for Kounde.