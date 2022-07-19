Barcelona confirm details of Robert Lewandowski transfer

Barcelona have finally made it official: Robert Lewandowski has been announced as the club’s fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday after passing medical tests and signing his contract with the Catalan giants.

Welcome to the Club! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPSs1BHzkB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022

Here is the full statement from the club:

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at €500 million. The final agreement comes three days after the Club announced an agreement in principle for the Polish striker, which came while the team was flying to the United States. Lewandowski arrived in Miami on Sunday and met his new teammates. The new Barça striker also passed his medical. Source: FC Barcelona

Barça’s announcement confirms all the details we already knew: Lewandowski has signed a four-year contract and the fee agreed with Bayern Munich is of 45 million euros plus 5 million in add-ons. Lewandowski has already met his new teammates and is doing individual training in his first few days as a Blaugrana.

The Polish striker won’t be involved in the friendly against Inter Miami, but will be officially unveiled on Wednesday afternoon in the United States and could make his debut against Real Madrid in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Welcome (officially) to Barça, Lewy!