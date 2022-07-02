Chelsea join race to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona?

Frenkie de Jong’s future continues to make headlines with Chelsea the latest club to be linked with the Barcelona midfielder.

The Guardian are reporting the Blues are “monitoring developments” and could move for De Jong if his proposed deal to Manchester United falls through.

Reports this week have claimed Barca and United have agreed a fee for De Jong, but it’s not known if the Red Devils have managed to convince the midfielder to leave the Camp Nou.

De Jong has always made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona and it’s been claimed that if he is to leave he wants a club who can offer Champions League football.

Manchester United will not be playing in Europe’s top competition next season but Chelsea will and were also apparently keen on De Jong before he moved from Ajax to Barcelona.

The midfielder is currently still on holiday, where he’s revealed on social media he’s just become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney.

De Jong is not due back for pre-season until July 11, with the rest of Barca’s internationals. but there have been suggestions he could be back at the club next week for talks about his future.