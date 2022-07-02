Luuk de Jong set to seal PSV return after Barcelona exit

Luuk de Jong is close to sealing a return to PSV after his season-long loan deal at Barcelona expired at the end of June.

The Eredivisie side have announced the striker has undergone a medical and that the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal for the Dutchman.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting PSV will pay Sevilla €4 million for De Jong.

PSV is dichtbij de komst van @LuukdeJong9. De 31-jarige spits was vandaag in Eindhoven en is inmiddels ook medisch gekeurd door de club.

The striker had a good season at Barcelona, scoring seven goals in all competitions, and becoming popular among supporters.

De Jong now returns to PSV where he scored 112 times in 204 appearances before leaving for Sevilla in 2019.

Coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has already spoken about how keen he is to bring in De Jong, describing the 31-year-old as an “exceptional striker” and saying his club “will do everything possible” to complete a deal. It now looks as though Van Nistelrooy will get his man.