Barcelona think they can sign Robert Lewandowski for €40m - report

Barcelona reportedly think they can sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for €40 million before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The rumor mill has claimed Bayern have been busy rejecting, or even ignoring, Barcelona bids for Lewandowski and are holding out for at least €50m.

Yet Barca are said to be “optimistic” they can sign the striker for less because his agent Pini Zahavi was confident such an amount would be sufficient, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed it’s also claimed that Lewandowski’s camp “promised” he would be able to leave Bayern if Barca offered €40m, according to Relevo.

Bayern have been insistent they don’t want to sell Lewandowski but have a problem as the striker has made it clear he’s desperate to go and can leave for free next summer.

There’s even been talk that Lewandowski could go on strike and fail to turn up for pre-season training in a bid to force through a Camp Nou move this summer.