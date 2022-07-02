Barcelona still think Dembele could accept contract offer - report

Barcelona still reportedly think that Ousmane Dembele could accept their latest contract renewal and have not given up hope the Frenchman could stay at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is a free agent now his contract has expired and it’s still not clear where he will be playing his football next season.

Relevo are reporting that Barca think Dembele could renew and claim he was offered a deal which is at the same level as Ansu Fati’s.

The new contract offer is worth between €6-7 million net per year but is a 40% reduction from what Dembele had been being paid at the Camp Nou.

The report also reckons that Barca “see him as compatible with Raphinha” which suggests that if the Brazilian does arrive it does not necessarily mean the end for Dembele.

Barca seem confident Dembele will agree because he’s told the club he wants to stay, it’s also thought that he does not have any other firm offers to date.