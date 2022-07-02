Laporta thinks Barcelona will have €200 million to spend this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has briefed reporters that he is hoping the club will have around €200 million to spend this summer on transfers.

Laporta had an informal chat with journalists after the media enjoyed a match at the newly-named Spotify Camp Nou on Friday, according to AS.

Image: Joan Laporta with the Barcelona’s kit. pic.twitter.com/VXszWN6f9y — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 1, 2022

The Barcelona president has said he’s confident the club will have €200m to spend after the second economic lever is activated.

Laporta also knows which players he wants to splash out on: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, and Bernardo Silva.

A deal for Raphinha is thought to be close already, and it’s already been reported Barca will try a similar formula (of playing in instalments) to try and land Kounde.

Barcelona will also continue their efforts to buy Lewandowski, but won’t pay more than €40m, and a move for Bernardo Silva is only likely if Frenkie de Jong is sold.

The Catalans will still add free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to the squad, and Mundo Deportivo think they will still have money left over for Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso too.