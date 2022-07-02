Barcelona ‘have no intention’ of selling Frenkie de Jong, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken out about the speculation surrounding Frenkie de Jong’s future at the club and insists the club do not want to sell the midfielder.

There have been growing rumors that De Jong will go to Manchester United this summer, with many outlets already reporting a fee has been agreed.

However, Laporta has had some strong words on the situation and made it clear Barcelona want to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player and is recognized as one of the best players in the world,” he said. “We know of clubs that want him, not only Manchester United United and we have no intention of selling him and the player, I get the impression, wants to stay. He is comfortable at Barça and I will do everything in my power in order to keep him.”

De Jong’s salary reportedly increases significantly next season, which is one of the reasons Barca are thought to be keen to sell, and Laporta admitted he may need to take a pay-cut to stay.

“What is certain is that, and we would enter into another discussion, is that the salary levels of some players are not in line with the salary levels that the board of directors that I have the privilege of presiding over have set. It is also a salary issue and it would have to be adjusted.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

De Jong has already made it clear he does not want to leave this summer, and Laporta’s comments now suggest he could well continue at the Camp Nou next season after all.