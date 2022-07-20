 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea ready to move for Frenkie De Jong as Manchester United fails to convince player - report

The Barcelona midfielder has been linked with a transfer all summer long

By Luis Mazariegos
Netherlands v Wales: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4 Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea FC are preparing an offer for Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona’s starting midfielder who has been linked all summer long with a move to another Premier League club, according to a new report.

Rumors of a move to Manchester United and a reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag have been constant, with some reports saying Barcelona and United have even agreed to a transfer fee.

According to several sources, De Jong has not been fully convinced to join United. In addition, complications surrounding deferred wages have been cited as a reason for the transfer failing to go through.

Chelsea have been rumored as another possible destination before but the links are growing in intensity. The rumor is that Chelsea have a “strong desire” to sign the Dutchman.

However, a lack of reports linking De Jong to Chelsea from the English media have led some to doubt how strong the rumor is.

