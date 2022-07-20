Chelsea ready to move for Frenkie De Jong as Manchester United fails to convince player - report

Chelsea FC are preparing an offer for Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona’s starting midfielder who has been linked all summer long with a move to another Premier League club, according to a new report.

Rumors of a move to Manchester United and a reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag have been constant, with some reports saying Barcelona and United have even agreed to a transfer fee.

According to several sources, De Jong has not been fully convinced to join United. In addition, complications surrounding deferred wages have been cited as a reason for the transfer failing to go through.

Chelsea have been rumored as another possible destination before but the links are growing in intensity. The rumor is that Chelsea have a “strong desire” to sign the Dutchman.

El Barça ya sabe que el Chelsea prepara una propuesta formal por Frenkie de Jong.



En las últimas horas, desde Londres han manifestado su firme deseo de firmar al holandés.



Manchester no seduce al jugador, ni en lo deportivo ni en lo personal.@albert_roge @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/aaNyYQ3cvD — Relevo (@relevo) July 19, 2022

However, a lack of reports linking De Jong to Chelsea from the English media have led some to doubt how strong the rumor is.