Chelsea “waiting for final green light” on Barcelona target Jules Koundé transfer - report

Sevilla star center-back Jules Koundé is a wanted man in the transfer market and is one of Barcelona’s top targets in their busy summer window, but the French international seems closer and closer to a move elsewhere.

That’s according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid to Sevilla with improved payment structures and are now waiting for the final green light to make the deal official.

The only issue? Barça still haven’t given up and continue to push with the player himself, says Fabrizio.

Chelsea’s £55m bid for Jules Koundé was submitted during the afternoon and it’s still discussed with Sevilla on payment terms, structure and more. Talks on also right now. #CFC



Chelsea, waiting for final green light as they know Barcelona are still pushing with the player.

Barça seem to be taking a similar approach with Koundé as they did with Raphinha, who was also wanted by Chelsea in this window. The Blues made a strong offer that was formally accepted by Leeds United, but Raphinha had already agreed personal terms with Barça and didn’t want to join Chelsea. Leeds were aware of that fact, respected the player’s wishes and waited for an improved offer from the Blaugrana, which eventually arrived and closed the deal.

It is unclear whether or not Koundé is as eager to join Barça as Raphinha was, but the Catalans remain in the race and will eventually submit a formal bid. Koundé would be the perfect addition to Barça’s defense, but the Blaugrana need to move quickly to avoid losing a player who is willing to move to Camp Nou.