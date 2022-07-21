“Hungry” Robert Lewandowski ready to “make more history” with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday afternoon in sunny Miami, and the Polish striker is very excited to get started with the Blaugrana.

The 33-year-old gave a short statement alongside president Joan Laporta, and says he’s hungry to score a lot of goals and bring Barça back to the glory days.

“I am very happy to be here. It has been hard to get it done but it was in the end, we have a lot of work to do. “I want to be part of this great club and this impressive story. I want to make a new story and win titles. The last few days haven’t been easy but I’m ready to be part of the team, come to training and hope to play in the coming games. “Forwards have to be prepared to score goals (but) the most important thing is to win, that is my new challenge. You always have to be hungry to win and I’m at the right place for that.” Source: Diario Sport

It’s pretty standard stuff from Lewy, but it’s still exciting to hear a new Barça player talking about winning titles again. Especially when it’s the best striker in the world who can be a key piece in getting those trophies.

Lewandowski is working individually and hasn’t had any training sessions with his new teammates yet, but he is still hoping to be available for Saturday night’s El Clásico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.