Barcelona convince Jules Koundé to slow down Chelsea talks?

Barcelona may have bought themselves some time to get a deal done for Sevilla center-back Jules Koundé if the latest reports coming out of Spain are to be believed.

It all started on Thursday morning when it was announced that Koundé would not take part in Sevilla’s trip to Lagos, Portugal, where the squad will continue their preseason preparations. The news seemed like a clear indication that the French international was closer and closer to a move to Chelsea, who are currently negotiating with Sevilla and presented a strong offer over the weekend.

But a new report from journalist Gerard Romero brings a change in plans for Koundé, who has decided to go with Sevilla to Portugal after all. According to Romero, Koundé was set to travel to London to complete a medical with Chelsea and close the deal but was convinced by Barcelona to switch his plans and wait a few more days for a resolution on his future. The Blaugrana remain Koundé’s number one choice, and he’s giving them a little more time to try and reach an agreement with Sevilla.

Barça are set to activate the second economic lever by selling their future La Liga TV rights, which would be the key step in having enough funds to present a strong enough offer to Sevilla in order to get the deal done. Romero reports that Chelsea are “fuming” over the recent developments, and that the next few hours will be crucial on getting a deal done.

Can Barça pull off a small miracle and sign one of the best young defenders in the world? The clock is ticking.