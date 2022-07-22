Xavi to meet with Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay about Barcelona futures - report

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández has arrived in the United States after sorting out his passport issues and has joined the squad for the rest of their North American preseason tour. And the work has already begun, even if it has nothing to do with coaching the players.

According to a report from Diario Sport, Xavi met with the Barça board upon his arrival and was informed of the club’s desire to sell Dutch duo Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay in this window. Barça think they can get as much as 100 million euros in transfer fees for the two players, as well as saving a considerable amount of money on wages which would allow them to register the new signings without being subject to Financial Fair Play rules.

Memphis is the one player more comfortable with the idea of leaving, aware of the fact he won’t have many minutes with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Depay has rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur and wants to join a top European club, and he now awaits a new offer to consider his future.

The case of Frenkie De Jong is more complicated. There has been a deal in place with Manchester United for several days, but the midfielder has made it clear time and time again that he doesn’t want to leave the Blaugrana but will also not accept a salary reduction in order to stay. Chelsea have expressed interest and could make a significant offer soon, and recent reports suggest Frenkie is a little more open to idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.

Xavi has reportedly told the club in multiple occasions in the past that he doesn’t want De Jong to be sold and will only sanction a move if Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is signed as Frenkie’s replacement. But the boss is also aware of the club’s financial situation and will speak with the two players in the coming days to discuss their futures.