Bayern Munich CEO distances himself from comments by Julian Nagelsmann regarding Barcelona finances

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has distanced himself from Julian Nagelsmann’s comments regarding FC Barcelona’s signing of Robert Lewandowski.

“They got a lot of new players, not only Robert,” the coach said before a friendly against DC United, which Bayern would go onto win 6-2.

“I don’t know how to be honest, it’s the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It’s kind of weird and crazy.”

Barcelona has had to sell some of their assets to afford new signings this season.

In addition to Lewandowski, the Catalans have added Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha. The first was signed for a relatively small sum, and Kessie and Christensen were free transfers. However, Raphinha was a relatively big signing from Leeds United.

Kahn responded thusly: “You mustn’t let yourself be misled. None of us can judge the internals from a distance. I find it a bit difficult to make judgments there. They’ll know what they’re doing,”