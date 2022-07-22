Barcelona rule out Jules Koundé signing - reports

Barcelona have accepted their fate in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé and ruled out a transfer for the French international who is now very close to signing for Chelsea, according to multiple reports from Spain.

Barça were given some hope on Thursday afternoon when Koundé decided to travel with the Sevilla squad to Portugal to give the Catalans a few extra hours to present a formal offer to the Andalusian club, but that proposal never arrived and the Blaugrana will not be able to compete with Chelsea’s bid to both the club and the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have offered £55 million to Sevilla and a five-year deal to the player, which other reports claim will pay Koundé more than 10 million euros in salary per year, a figure Barça cannot afford in their current financial situation.

With Koundé more or less out of the picture as of now, the club will focus on other names for the center-back position while also closing deals for César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who will arrive from Chelsea in the coming days to add depth to the full-back spots.