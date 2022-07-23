Barcelona preparing official bid to hijack Jules Koundé deal with Chelsea - reports

One of the biggest rollercoaster stories of the summer transfer window has taken another crazy turn as Barcelona are suddenly preparing an official bid to Sevilla to try and hijack their deal with Chelsea for French center-back Jules Koundé, according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

As of yesterday Barça had given up on the race for Koundé according to multiple reports from Spain, but the Catalans are seemingly back in the game and haven’t thrown in the proverbial towel just yet.

Jules Koundé. While Sevilla sources deny any agreement with FCB as negotiations are ‘only with Chelsea’, Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal - as @gerardromero reports #FCB



Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla/Jules “green light” since Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CEaNH3qoZy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

More points on Koundé



▫️ Koundé has always been in talks with both Chelsea and Barça in the last 2 weeks;



▫️ Barcelona proposal won’t match Chelsea conditions, “too high” - different structure;



▫️ Chelsea sent official bid 3 days ago, still hoping for Sevilla green light. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Fabrizio’s report adds more credibility to journalist Gerard Romero’s claims that Barça are very close to a deal with Sevilla for Koundé. Romero went as far as to say Koundé is “99% a Barça player”, and the Blaugrana presented an offer that was more attractive to Sevilla than Chelsea’s.

Romano mentions that Barça’s proposal has a “different structure”, which seems to back up a claim from Diario Sport that the Catalans will pay the full transfer fee up front. As Fabrizio says, the Blaugrana cannot match Chelsea’s €65 million reported offer, but the London club has only offered to pay the fee in installments.

Several sources claim that Koundé’s first option has always been to sign for Barça, but the Blaugrana hadn’t submitted an offer yet and time seemed to be running out. Things have changed now, and the next few hours should be very, very interesting.