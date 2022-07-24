Barcelona “increasingly optimistic” about Jules Koundé transfer - reports

The odds continue to shift in Barcelona’s favor in their pursuit of Sevilla center-back Jules Koundé and the Catalans are “increasingly optimistic” they will be able to close a deal for the French defender, according to a report from the very well-informed Helena Condis of Radio COPE.

@jkeey4 prefiere esperar al Barça por un "criterio deportivo" que le convence más tras hablar con Xavi y Tuchel.

According to Condis Barça will present a formal offer of over 50 million euros to Sevilla in the next few hours, and the crucial piece that gives Barça optimism about the potential of a deal is the player’s desire to go to Camp Nou.

After conversations with Barça manager Xavi Hernández and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Koundé has decided to wait for the Blaugrana for “sporting reasons”. The 23-year-old has always preferred the Catalans over a move to England, and with Barça finally entering the race things seem to be moving rapidly towards a resolution.

Other sources like Javi Miguel of Diario AS and Gerard Romero are much more advanced in their reporting and seem to think Koundé is already a Barça player, and we could get an official announcement very soon.