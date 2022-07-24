Barcelona, Sevilla agree deal for Jules Koundé - reports

The saga is almost over: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement on a permanent transfer deal for 23-year-old French center-back Jules Koundé, according to multiple reports in Spain. The player has already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract, and an annoucement could be made as soon as this Monday.

Barça have agreed pay 50 million euros with an additional 10 million to come in performance bonuses throughout the duration of Koundé’s tenure with the Catalan club, says Diario SPORT.

This has been one of the most dramatic transfer stories in recent Barça history as Sevilla had already agreed a deal with Chelsea, with Koundé reportedly at one point preparing to go to London for a medical before being convinced by Barça manager Xavi Hernández to wait a few more days for a deal to be agreed between the Blaugrana and Sevilla.

Koundé is set to become Barça’s fifth signing of the summer and offers a huge upgrade to a defense that struggled for most of last season. The French international could form one of the best defensive pairings in all of European football alongside Ronald Araujo, and his ability to play full-back also gives Xavi the versatility to try different lineups and formations depending on the opponent.