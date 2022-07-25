Napoli join Fulham in race for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto - report

Barcelona’s busy summer transfer window is not only about the arrivals, of which there have already been plenty, but plenty of players also need to leave and one of them could be on his way out soon.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is now a target for two European sides as Napoli have joined the race for the 33-year-old keeper, according to Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Napoli are looking for a quality backup to their starter Alex Meret and have had “concrete talks” with Neto about a transfer, and the player would be interested in a move back to Italy where he played for Fiorentina and Juventus in the past.

But Napoli have real competition from Premier League side Fulham, who are pushing to get a deal done per the request of their manager Marco Silva. Silva has been a fan of Neto’s since his days coaching Watford, and now that he’s back in the English top flight the Portuguese manager would like to finally be able to have Neto as his number one shot-stopper.

Neto is one of five players on Barça’s transfer list along with Óscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Martin Braithwaite. Offloading all five players, regardless of how much money Barça get for them, is crucial to open up enough salary space to register the new signings under La Liga’s wage rules.