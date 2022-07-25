Frenkie De Jong willing to take paycut to stay at Barcelona after meeting with Xavi - report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong met with manager Xavi Hernández on Sunday in Las Vegas to discuss the player’s future at the club, according to a report from Diario AS.

The report, citing sources within the dressing room, claims that Xavi made the situation clear from his and the club’s perspective: Frenkie is a well-liked player and would be welcomed to stay next season, but he’s on extremely high wages and must make an effort to accept a salary reduction to help the club’s finances.

De Jong’s salary is one of the obstacles the club is currently facing in their effort to register the new signings made this summer, which is why there is already a deal in place to sell Frenkie to Manchester United. A sale would bring both extra profit and take Frenkie’s salary off the books, which would go a long way in helping Barça avoid sanctions due to Financial Fair Play.

But the player doesn’t want to leave, and after Sunday’s meeting with Xavi there is optimism within the club that De Jong understands the situation and would be open to taking a dramatic paycut of almost 50 percent in order to continue his Barça career.