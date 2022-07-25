Xavi asks Barcelona to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer in 2023?

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is entering the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and there is very little expectation that he will sign a new deal with the French club, so it comes as no surprise that Diario SPORT reported on Sunday that Barça manager Xavi Hernández has asked the club to sign the GOAT on a free transfer next summer.

The report claims that Xavi maintains an excellent relationship with Messi and would like to give the Argentine superstar a chance to finish his career in a Barça jersey after leaving the club in controversial circumstances to join PSG last year.

Xavi feels like Messi still has a few years left at a high level and thinks his return would be a major boost to Barça both on and off the pitch, including at an economic level as the club still tries to navigate a tough financial situation.

Barça president Joan Laporta gave an interview to American media over the weekend in which he said he feels “indebted” to Messi as a fan and did not rule out the possibility of Leo’s return to Camp Nou.

What do you think, Barça fans? Should the club consider bringing back the GOAT?