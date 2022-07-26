Barcelona, Chelsea in “very advanced” negotiations for César Azpilicueta - report

Barcelona and Chelsea are in “very advanced” talks for Spanish international center-back César Azpilicueta and an agreement is now imminent, according to a report from Cat Radio. The report also claims the deal will be done at a “relatively small price” as the player only has one year left on his contract with the Blues.

Barça’s pursuit of Azpilicueta has gone on for several months and a deal is finally coming to fruition after a long negotiation with the London club. Even though Chelsea are reportedly furious with the Catalans due to the Raphinha and Jules Koundé double-hijack, they are still expected to respect the player’s desire to move to Camp Nou and get a deal done.

Azpilicueta has been one of Xavi Hernández’s priorities for the summer transfer window to upgrade the rigth-back position and provide both a competitor and an experienced mentor for Sergiño Dest. Azpilicueta has been one of the most consistent defenders in Europe since joining Chelsea, and if his move to Camp Nou is indeed confirmed he can still play a couple of years at a high level in a position of need for the Catalans.

How do you feel about Azpi’s potential arrival, Barça fans?