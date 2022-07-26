Gary Neville: Frenkie De Jong should consider legal action against Barcelona over paycut request

Former Manchester United footballer and current pundit Gary Neville took to social media on Monday to speak out against Barcelona’s spending spree this summer, and says Barça midfielder Frenkie De Jong should consider legal action against the club and that the Football Players Association, FIFPRO, should get involved as well.

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 25, 2022

Neville’s tweet came a few hours after it was reported that Frenkie was told by Barça manager Xavi Hernández that he should consider accepting a salary reduction in order to stay at the club and not be sold due to their economic situation and Financial Fair Play issues. According to the most recent reports, despite opposition from his own staff, Frenkie is open to the idea of taking a paycut to help the Blaugrana register their new signings and continue his career at Camp Nou.

On another completely unrelated note, Frenkie De Jong is a transfer target of Neville’s former club, Manchester United, but has repeatedly rejected a move to Old Trafford.

