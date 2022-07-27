 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona “one step away from signing Jules Koundé” - report

The deal could be official as soon as today

By Renato Gonçalves
Villarreal CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

After a couple of quiet days on the Jules Koundé front, the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano comes out with news Barcelona fans can be very happy about: the Catalans are “one step away” from signing the 23-year-old defender and an agreement with Sevilla is ‘close to being completed’.

Koundé has already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Barça over the weekend, and has been patiently waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal after formally rejecting Chelsea a few days ago.

The Premier League club have already moved on to other targets at the back according to several reports in England, which put the Blaugrana in pole position to close the deal. There are conflicting stories about how much Barça will pay for the French defender, but the final transfer fee should come in around €60 million when it’s all said and done.

Reports from Spain have been consistent about an announcement coming as early as this Wednesday, so we should expect the official tweets very soon.

