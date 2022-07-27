La Liga president: Barcelona are on the right path to registering their signings

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has spoken out again about FC Barcelona’s situation regarding registering players.

Speaking at La Liga’s “Kick Off” gala, Tebas was asked whether the club’s new signings such as Raphina and Robert Lewandowski would be able to play in the upcoming season.

“Ask that to FC Barcelona,” he replied.

“I can say that they know the rules well, and they know what they have to do. They still have work to do, but there is still time.”

Barcelona has been trying to recover from the financial crisis caused by the pandemic and years of mismangement under former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The club has found funding by selling off assets through so-called “financial levers.” This, in order to comply with the league’s strict salary clap and Financial Fair Play rules.

“When they show us the documentation of the levers and some players that they have to sell, we will see if they can sign everyone up. They know what they have to do. I think they have a little work left in regards to everything they have to do, but I think they are on the right track,” he said.