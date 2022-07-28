Does Miralem Pjanic still have a future at Barcelona?

Miralem Pjanic had a very impressive second half showing on Tuesday’s friendly against Juventus and could still have shot at keeping his Barcelona career alive if he continues to impress the boss.

Xavi Hernández spoke to the press after the match and was very complimentary of the Bosnian midfielder, who played very well in the Sergio Busquets role during his 45-minute cameo against the club he used to play for before joining Barça two years ago.

“I liked him a lot. He gives us a lot with the ball, he found the interior midfielders well, he has a rare vision of play in general, because there aren’t that many who can see how to play with the first touch. He’s always looking forward. He looks for the striker well, he helps the other midfielders open up the pitch. He played a great game.” Xavi Hernández | Source: Diario SPORT

Xavi went on to say that “a lot could happen until the end of the transfer market”, which offers Pjanic at least some hope of staying. Pjanic never had a chance under Ronald Koeman and after an unsuccessful spell on loan at Besiktas last season, it seemed as though he was only going to stick around at Barça in this preseason until the club found a buyer.

But all he can do is perform to the best of his abilities with the chances he’s given, and if Frenkie De Jong ends up being sold there will be an opening in midfield. Could Pjanic perform a small miracle and earn a spot in the squad this season? Time will tell.