Barcelona, Celta Vigo agree deal for Óscar Mingueza - reports

Barcelona and Celta Vigo have reached full agreement on a deal that will send full-back Óscar Mingueza to the Galician club on a permanent transfer, according to multiple reports in Spain. The deal has been closed for around 3 million euros, and Barça will receive a percentage of a future sale.

Mingueza was put on the transfer list by Barça at the end of the season and has always preferred a move within La Liga if he was to leave the Catalan club despite having several offers from teams around Europe.

Celta reached out over the weekend with a solid offer for a player with only a year left on his deal, and now Mingueza gets his wish to stay in Spain while Barça receive some cash and more importantly get some salary relief as they race against the clock to register the new signings before the start of the season.

Mingueza’s move to Celta should be made official by this weekend.