Rumor Roundup: Bernardo Silva offered to Barcelona, Frenkie De Jong loan option, more!

Bernardo Silva ‘offered’ to Barcelona for €80 million

Today’s rumors begin with a report from French newspaper L’Équipe that says Jorge Mendes, agent of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, offered the player to both Barça and Real Madrid for a transfer fee of 80 million euros.

It has been widely reported that Bernardo is Xavi Hernández’s favorite option in case Frenkie De Jong is eventually sold, and now we at least know what the price would be. Bernardo has not ruled out leaving City in recent interviews, though the Premier League champions have maintained the stance that the Portuguese star is not for sale.

Frenkie De Jong loan ‘a new option’ for Barça

Speaking of Frenkie, his future continues to dominate the news. The player has rejected a move to Manchester United and seems unwilling to accept a paycut at the moment, so Diario SPORT claim that the club is now studying a new option to deal with De Jong’s situation: a loan to one of the teams interested in his services.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have shown strong interest in Frenkie and would be capable of paying most if not all of his salary for this season, and there would be a buy option of €80 million for next summer. It would be a way for the club to get his salary off the books for this season but still have a shot at retaining him once the finances are finally in a good place.

Barça prepare ‘Final offensive’ for Azpi and Alonso

With Jules Koundé’s signing finally made official on Thursday, Barça are ready to move on to their final two planned transfers of the summer: full-backs César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Both have been requested by Xavi and the two clubs have spoken for several weeks without coming to a deal, but things should move quicker now that Barça’s solely focus will be on signing the duo.

Diario SPORT says both deals are close but a few key details need to be worked out between the clubs, including the transfer fees. Barça don’t want to spend a lot since both Azpilicueta and Alonso are in the final year of their respective deals, but Chelsea are still hoping for a solid return and will try to play hardball. Both players have already agreed personal terms with Barça months ago, and are now waiting for a resolution to be officially announced in the next few days.