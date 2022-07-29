Jules Koundé praises Xavi in first interview as Barcelona player

Jules Koundé has been officially confirmed as Barcelona’s fifth signing of the summer after the club announced a deal with Sevilla on Thursday afternoon.

The French center-back did a quick with the club’s official channel shortly after arriving at Camp Nou, and spoke highly of his new team and manager.

The first thoughts from @jkeey4 on his arrival in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/CQTb5ms6L5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2022

The quote about Xavi Hernández deserves to be highlighted:

“Xavi is one of the great reasons that I am here. I spoke various times with him and the way he spoke got me excited. We had some good conversations, we see football the same way. Now it is a question of coming into the team and winning as many minutes as possible.”

It is undeniable that Barça would not be in the position they are this summer without the influence of Xavi both on the planning and the execution of the signings made so far. They all fit the team’s needs, and the coach then actively recruited all five players who rejected more lucrative offers from other places to come and play for Xavi’s Barça.

Xavi continues to win the summer.