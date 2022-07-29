Barcelona confirm details of Jules Koundé transfer

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that Jules Koundé is officially a Blaugrana player after passing his medicals and putting pen to paper on a five-year contract until 2027.

Barça don’t confirm the numbers, but a €50 million price tag with €10 million in add-ons has been widely reported to be the full transfer package for the 23-year-old.

Koundé will not join the squad in the United States as the American tour wraps up on Saturday night against New York Red Bulls, but the French defender will meet up with his teammates when they return to work in the Catalan capital on Monday, when he will also be officially unveiled to the public.

Koundé recently underwent a minor surgery to correct a lingering groin issue, but is expected to be fully fit to take part in training right away and be available for the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7 and the La Liga season opener against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.