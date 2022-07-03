Laporta offers update on Barcelona transfer targets Lewandowski and Raphinha

Joan Laporta has been talking about Barcelona’s top transfer targets Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha amid continuing speculation about the futures of both players.

It’s been reported that Barcelona have agreed a €60 million deal with Leeds for Raphinha, and Laporta said the club have indeed been talking to the Premier League side.

“Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds,” he said. “What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.

Laporta also spoke about Lewandowski but gave little away, presumably to avoid antagonizing Bayern Munich any further.

“Robert Lewandowski is an FC Bayern player and I prefer to keep this situation quiet. Everyone knows that he is a great player, We’re really happy that he wants to join Barça and we are very flattered, but we have all the respect for Bayern Munich, which is one of the best clubs in the world.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona have reportedly made bids for Lewandowski but don’t appear to be getting anywhere with Bayern right now.

The latest rumors have claimed the next step in the saga may be Lewandowski failing to turn up for pre-season in an effort to force a move.