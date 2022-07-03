Ousmane Dembele to renew Barcelona contract until 2024?

Ousmane Dembele is currently a free agent after seeing his contract at Barcelona expire at the end of June but could be about to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport are reporting that his renewal is “closer than ever” and “just a few minimal differences” separate Barcelona and Dembele from doing a deal.

If the Frenchman does finally agree to the contract renewal on offer then he will put pen to paper on a deal that runs until June 2024.

The report adds that Xavi has played a key role in the “entire process” as he reinstated him in the first-team squad, put his trust in the forward and instigated a recent meeting between both parties.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that Dembele is now “in a hurry” to sort out his future and wants to renew with Barcelona.

Joan Laporta has spoken out about Dembele tonight and made it clear the ball is very much still in the 25-year-old’s court.

“He is a person that we appreciate very much. He has played at a very high level in the second half of the season and the coach is very satisfied with him,” he said. “It is an economic question, he has answered us without saying ‘yes’ or a ‘no’. We maintain a good relationship with the player and there is communication with the agents. If he accepts the conditions that we have presented, he will continue, if not, then no. “We don’t set deadlines for anything, not for signings, not for levers or anything. Now that we’ve activated the first lever, we’ve released quite a bit of pressure. We are working hard, both for players and levers.”

Dembele would have to accept a pay-cut to stay at Barcelona, and a decision will be needed soon with the players due back for the start of pre-season on Monday.