Joan Laporta confident in bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Joan Laporta started off his era back at Barcelona on shaky terms with the supporters. Lionel Messi ended up leaving the club last summer and it wasn’t the most ceremonious of exits, but the president wants to change that.

“The era of Leo did not finish as we all wanted. It ended very conditioned by the economic issues. We have a moral debt to him in that sense. We would like it of the end of his career was with the Barca shirt and being applauded by everyone on the pitch. “That is an aspiration. Nothing has been spoken about [between Messi and I]. This is an aspiration I have as President of Barcelona and I hope that it happens. I feel partly responsible for the end. I think it is a provisional end, I think we will ensure that that aspiration becomes a reality.” Laporta | Source

We don’t know it’s actually possible to bring Messi back, since it’s safe to assume Barça will still be trying to restructure their finances next year once Leo is out of contract with PSG. Even on a free transfer the GOAT would cost plenty of money, so a lot has to happen for Messi’s return to be a reality.

But one thing’s for sure: this story is not going away.

